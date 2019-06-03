'Krugersdorp killings': Mastermind guilty of 16 counts of murder

Murder accused Cecilia Steyn is seen during the ‘Krugersdorp killers’ trial in the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg. (Felix Dlangamandla, Gallo Images, Netwerk24, file)

Cecilia Steyn, the alleged mastermind behind the "Krugersdorp killings", has been found guilty on all 32 charges against her, including 16 counts of murder.

Zak Valentine and Marcel Steyn were found guilty on a range of charges linked to the crime spree which took place in and around Krugersdorps between 2012 and 2016.

Valentine was found guilty of seven murders, while Marcel Steyn was found to have committed 14 murders.

Judge Jacob Francis handed down judgment on Monday afternoon.

In delivering his ruling, Francis was at pains to point out the group's murder spree was carefully planned and executed.

"These were not random acts of violence," Francis remarked.

State prosecutor Gerrit Roberts SC had told the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg that 11 people had been killed on the instructions of supposed ringleader Cecilia Steyn.

'Religious scam'

Cecilia, Valentine and Marcel Steyn (who is not related to Cecilia) pleaded not guilty to the murder charges. Steyn is accused of being the mastermind behind the group dubbed "Electus per Deus" (Chosen by God).

"This is a matter of religious manipulation and lies.

"It was a religious scam like the ones we are seeing across the country," said Francis, before adding that accused number two, Cecilia, "lied to and manipulated" the people she worked with.

"It is evident that accused number two is a pathological liar and skilled manipulator. She was an evasive witness and came across as argumentative," added the judge.

Francis described "Electus per Deus" as akin to a business operation, which had a modus operandi and was managed professionally.

Francis found all three of the accused guilty on most of the 32 counts which include murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, fraud and intimidation, and in some instances only two were found guilty.

'Failed dismally'

On 12 of the 32 counts, all three were found guilty; on 10 of the counts, Valentine and Cecilia were found guilty; and on nine, Cecilia and Marcel were found guilty with Valentine being the sole accused found not guilty on a single count.

Francis said it was clear that Marcel's mother, Marinda Steyn, had attempted to clear Cecilia with her testimony, but that this failed "dismally" as Marcel decided to come clean in court, implicating Cecilia.

Marcel's elder brother Le Roux Steyn was also a part of the group, but entered into a plea bargain with the State in May last year. He was found guilty of seven murders and sentenced to 35 years for each of them. Ten years of his sentence were suspended on condition that he testified at the trial.

Marinda is currently serving 11 life terms and 115 years in jail after pleading guilty.

