Krugersdorp killings: 'Witches will kill you,' Marcel Steyn's mom tells her in prison - report

Marcel Steyn, 21, the youngest of the so-called Krugersdorp Killers, has been transferred to another prison following threats from her mother, Marinda Steyn, 53, who is serving 11 life terms and 115 years in jail for her part in the murders.

Marcel is the target of her biological mother's wrath after coming clean during her testimony in the high-profile murder trial, Netwerk24 reported.

Marinda reportedly told Marcel that "witches" were going to kill her, according to Marcel's stepmother, Hannelie Scheepers.

Since being moved to another Gauteng prison, Marcel reportedly no longer lives in fear of her mother and manages to sleep through the night.

Earlier, Marinda reportedly told Scheepers that Marcel would be "taken out" when she returned to the Johannesburg South Prison. She reportedly told Scheepers that Marcel had "caused shit" and would have to pay for it.

READ | The Krugersdorp killings explained: Who was murdered, how, and why

On August 19, Marcel, Zak Valentine and Cecilia Steyn were sentenced to multiple life terms in jail by Judge Ellem Jacob Francis who found them guilty of killing and robbing 11 people, running a criminal enterprise, fraud, theft, malicious damage to property, robbery with aggravating circumstances, conspiracy to commit murder as well as the possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, News24 reported.

The three were part of a group called Electus per Deus (Chosen by God). They murdered 11 people, including Valentine's wife Mikeila, in four years. Marcel was 15 years old when the first murders were committed in 2012.

In imposing the sentence, Francis said the accused committed heinous and barbaric crimes.

"The evil deeds committed by the accused were heinous, barbaric and bloodied crimes," he said.

Francis said the victims died a brutal death from multiple stab and bullet wounds, while one was set alight inside Valentine's Mercedes Benz.

"Krugersdorp was struck by a tsunami," Francis said.



ALSO READ | Krugersdorp killers sentenced to life in prison

In May, Marcel tearfully apologised during her testimony in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg.

Breaking down in tears, she said: "I am very sorry. I know the testimony and a confession will not bring them back. I also know it won't take away the pain. I realise you will have to live with that pain for the rest of your lives and I contributed to that. I am so sorry, I am so sorry."

From the outset, many were surprised by Marcel's revelations about her involvement in many of the crimes.

Her remorse did nothing to sway the judge, though.

According to Netwerk24, Marcel was moved to an undisclosed prison on Thursday.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler





GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter