WATCH: Kurt Darren hits the rocks during national anthem

Kurt Darren might be setting his sails for the horizon until he lives down his stumble over the national anthem at the Varsity Cup rugby match between the universities of Stellenbosch and Pretoria on Monday night.

He started confidently with "Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika, (God Bless Africa), Maluphakanyisw' uphondo lwayo, (Raise high Her glory), Yizwa imithandazo yethu, (Hear our Prayers), Nkosi sikelela, thina lusapho lwayo (God bless us, we her children).

But the star of the smash hit "Kaptein Span die Seile" (Captain, set the sails) hit the rocks in the second verse, mixing up the lyrics.

Some of the solemn rugby players stifled giggles, and within minutes, he was being compared to Ras Dumisani, who famously also put his own spin on to the anthem.