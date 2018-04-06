 

Kwaito star Brickz granted R80k bail pending appeal against rape conviction

2018-04-06 11:01

Iavan Pijoos

Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz, appears in court. (PIC: Mduduzi Dzingi)

Kwaito star Sipho Charles Ndlovu, better known as Brickz, was granted bail in the Roodepoort Magistrate's Court on Friday, pending an appeal against his rape conviction.

In July 2017, the same court found Brickz guilty of raping a 16-year-old at his home in November 2013.

On conviction, his R50 000 bail was revoked.

He was sentenced to 15 years in prison in October 2017.

However, Ndlovu wants to appeal his conviction and the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg granted him leave to appeal.

He later applied for bail, pending the appeal.

On Friday, Magistrate John Baloyi granted the application and released him on R80 000 bail.

As part of the conditions of his release, Ndlovu must surrender all his passports and travel documents and has been prohibited from entering international ports.

In addition, he cannot leave Johannesburg without informing the investigating officer and must report to the Jabulani police station every Monday and Wednesday.

A date has not been set for the appeal.

