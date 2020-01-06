 

KwaZulu-Natal horror crash death toll rises

2020-01-06 09:25

Ntwaagae Seleka

(Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

(Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The number of people who have died as a result of a horrific car crash in KwaZulu-Natal has increased to 10.

Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) spokesperson Simon Zwane confirmed that four more people died overnight.

It was reported on Sunday that six people died on the scene and nine people were treated at the crash site before they were taken to various hospitals.

The fatal accident happened on the R34 between Dundee and Vryheid, at Bloedrivier, KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Six killed in KwaZulu-Natal crash as traffic volumes pick up

"A Toyota minibus taxi and BMW light motor vehicle were involved in a head-on crash. Both vehicles caught alight and burnt, and as a result, eight persons from the minibus and two persons from the BMW were killed.

"An unknown number of injured persons will be confirmed later. It is alleged that one of the vehicles swerved out [to avoid] a pothole on the roadway," Zwane said.

He said the police and RTMC officers would investigate the crash.

The accident comes just days after seven people died and 15 others were injured when a taxi rolled down an embankment in Umhlali, north of Durban.

On Christmas Eve, Minister of Transport Fikile Mbalula confirmed that 589 people had lost their lives on the roads over the festive season at that stage.


Read more on:    durban  |  crashes  |  accidents
NEXT ON NEWS24X

EFF embroiled in allegations of docked pay, senior Free State employee goes to CCMA

2020-01-06 08:20

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | ICYMI: Cape Town Street Parade in 60 seconds
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Durbanville 08:58 AM
Road name: Wellington Road

Cape Town 08:30 AM
Road name: N1 Inbound

Inbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto loot split 3 ways 2020-01-05 21:23 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 