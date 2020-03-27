 

KwaZulu-Natal man gets two life sentences for killing his in-laws with gun he stole from his dad

2020-03-27 10:54

Riaan Grobler

Jail.

Jail. (iStock)

A 40-year-old man was handed two life sentences in the Umzimkhulu Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Wednesday for killing his parents-in-law.

Mzwandile Mlambo shot and killed Nontuthuko Tenza, 60, and Shumilakhe Tenza, 61, at their home in the Nazareth area in Umzimkhulu on 15 April 2017.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, Mlambo had fired through the window, striking them in the head and stomach.

"Both victims died due to the nature of injuries sustained. Charges of murder were opened for investigation by the Umzimkhulu police," Mbele said.

"The investigation was gathered by the investigating officer assigned to the docket. The accused involved was identified and traced to his hideout in the Umzimkhulu area, where he was arrested. He was found in possession of five rounds of ammunition. During the course of the investigation, it was established that the firearm used, during the commission of the crime, was stolen on 13 April 2017."

Stolen firearm

Mlambo stole his father's firearm and used it to commit the murders.

"The investigation also revealed that [Mlambo] was the murdered couple's son-in-law. He was tried in court and made several court appearances until his sentencing. He was sentenced to life imprisonment on each count of murder, seven years' imprisonment for theft of a firearm and seven years for possession of unlicensed firearm," Mbele said.

The 2018/2019 National Crime Statistics report shows that murder cases are at their highest level in four years.

There were 21 022 cases of murder, which represent a 3.4% increase over the number from 2017/2018.

In Umzimkhulu, police reported 18 murders, a reduction of eight from the previous reporting period.

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula welcomed the sentences.

"We hope this sentence will bring comfort and closure to the family," he said.

