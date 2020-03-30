 

KZN man who allegedly locked workers in factory to make masks granted R20 000 bail

2020-03-30 14:33

Kaveel Singh

A man who operates a factory manufacturing medical masks was granted R20 000 bail after allegedly forcing his employees to live at his Umhlanga factory while continuing to work.

A man who operates a factory manufacturing medical masks was granted R20 000 bail after allegedly forcing his employees to live at his Umhlanga factory while continuing to work. (News24)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A Chinese national who operates a factory manufacturing medical masks was granted R20 000 bail after allegedly forcing his employees to live at his Umhlanga factory while continuing to work.

He Ming, 53, a father of two, briefly appeared in the Durban Magistrate's Court on Monday. He was charged with contravening the basic employment conditions by forcing labour, failing to maintain a safe working environment and failing to lock down a non-essential business.

His business is registered as a fragrance company.

His bail was unopposed but the State, represented by prosecutor Herman Mouton, said Ming would have to adhere to strict conditions.

The court agreed that Ming would be prohibited from manufacturing any essential goods or providing any essential service unless he complied with legislative specifications and licences.

Ming was arrested during an inspection by the KZN Department of Economic Development over the weekend. It was allegedly discovered that he had been holding at least 12 of his employees at the factory and forced them to work.

Speaking on his behalf during court proceedings, the businessman's lawyer claimed he had not made a profit from the masks.

"He manufactured and donated 200 000 units of masks to government."

Many reports of forced labour

This would be contested during further court proceedings.

On Monday, Economic Development, Tourism and Environmental Affairs MEC Nomusa Dube-Ncube said they were receiving many reports of companies forcing factory employees to work.

"It is disturbing to learn about workers who are forced to work in groups of more than 300 in unhygienic conditions. This is despite the fact that they are not performing essential services as stipulated by the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition."

Dube-Ncube said companies allegedly issued fraudulent permits to work.

She added: "It is important for the business community to be alive to the reality that the coronavirus has already placed a strain on the national and provincial fiscus. Workers remain our special resource that we must protect in order to ensure that - post-coronavirus period – we revive our economy."

News24 on Sunday reported that the MEC commended inspectors from the department's Consumer Protection Unit.

They were investigating complaints of violations of consumer rights and price hikes. She said the workers were subjected to "inhumane conditions".

FAKE NEWS | No, government is not recording your phone calls or stalking you on social media

It is alleged that Ming kept workers locked in the factory and forced them to manufacture hundreds of masks to meet the demand caused by the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Dube-Ncube said her department received several complaints from members of the public that the mask company was disregarding the laws of the country.

"The owner of the factory has been arrested and inspectors from the Department of Employment and Labour are conducting an investigation. This is in relation to the violation of the [Basic] Conditions of Employment; and Occupational and Safety Act," News24 reported her saying.

Read more on:    umhlanga  |  courts  |  health  |  coronavirus
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH | No social distancing or cops as hundreds queue at busy Sassa paypoint in Mamelodi

2020-03-30 13:53

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Breathtaking bird's eye view footage shows empty Sea Point and Cape Town CBD
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Khayelitsha 15:20 PM
Road name: N2 Both Ways

Both Ways
Rooiels 14:01 PM
Road name: R44

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 