KZN ANC elections-co-ordinator's murder 'linked to two others'

Durban - While there have been no arrests yet for the murder of ANC elections coordinator and two other separate murders also in the Imfune village area – the alleged perpetrators are believed to be responsible for both incidents, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

"It is suspected that the same suspects that killed the 46-year-old man are also involved [in the murder of two others]," said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

At 02:30 on Saturday, ANC elections co-ordinator, Nqobizwe Mkhize, aged 46, was shot dead in his home by three suspects.

Fifteen minutes after Mkhize was killed, two other victims, aged 27 and 29, were walking home when they were attacked by three unknown suspects travelling in an unknown vehicle. They both died at the scene.

The motive had still not been established, said Gwala on Sunday afternoon.

No arrests had been made but investigations continued.

This weekend saw the first round of voter registration ahead of next year's national election take place.

Meanwhile, during an interview with eNCA Police Minister Bheki Cele did not commit to asserting a political motive behind Mkhize's murder.

He told the news station that he had seen the chief in the area: "He strongly raised to me to say that he suspects, or he is almost sure, that this is not a political killing."

"I asked him at a later stage if there are suspicions beyond the politics that is suspected. Well, he said he would be working with police, there are things that he raised with me."

Cele also said that he encouraged police that "when they do their work, they investigate the case rather than investigating the case that has already been labelled."

"…Sometimes the investigating officer gets intimidated because you might be investigating the political killing of people that might be connected… and people can threaten you," he said.