 

KZN ANC elections-co-ordinator's murder 'linked to two others'

2018-03-11 17:12

Correspondent

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Durban - While there have been no arrests yet for the murder of ANC elections coordinator and two other separate murders also in the Imfune village area – the alleged perpetrators are believed to be responsible for both incidents, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.

"It is suspected that the same suspects that killed the 46-year-old man are also involved [in the murder of two others]," said Captain Nqobile Gwala.

At 02:30 on Saturday, ANC elections co-ordinator, Nqobizwe Mkhize, aged 46, was shot dead in his home by three suspects.

Fifteen minutes after Mkhize was killed, two other victims, aged 27 and 29, were walking home when they were attacked by three unknown suspects travelling in an unknown vehicle. They both died at the scene.

The motive had still not been established, said Gwala on Sunday afternoon.

No arrests had been made but investigations continued.

This weekend saw the first round of voter registration ahead of next year's national election take place.

Meanwhile, during an interview with eNCA Police Minister Bheki Cele did not commit to asserting a political motive behind Mkhize's murder.

He told the news station that he had seen the chief in the area: "He strongly raised to me to say that he suspects, or he is almost sure, that this is not a political killing."

"I asked him at a later stage if there are suspicions beyond the politics that is suspected. Well, he said he would be working with police, there are things that he raised with me."

Cele also said that he encouraged police that "when they do their work, they investigate the case rather than investigating the case that has already been labelled."

"…Sometimes the investigating officer gets intimidated because you might be investigating the political killing of people that might be connected… and people can threaten you," he said.

 

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Girl, 15, drowns at Durban beach

2018-03-11 16:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Twitter debate prompts new, inclusive marketing strategy from Castle Lite
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Saturday, March 10 2018-03-10 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 