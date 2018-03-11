KZN ANC elections-co-ordinator's murder 'linked to two others'

Durban
- While there have been no arrests yet for the murder of ANC elections
coordinator and two other separate murders also in the Imfune village area –
the alleged perpetrators are believed to be responsible for both incidents,
KwaZulu-Natal police said on Sunday.
"It is suspected that the
same suspects that killed the 46-year-old man are also involved [in the murder
of two others]," said Captain Nqobile Gwala.
At 02:30 on Saturday, ANC elections co-ordinator, Nqobizwe Mkhize,
aged 46, was shot dead in his home by three suspects.
Fifteen minutes after Mkhize was
killed, two other victims, aged 27 and 29, were walking home when they were
attacked by three unknown suspects travelling
in an unknown vehicle. They both died at the scene.
The motive had still not been
established, said Gwala on Sunday afternoon.
No arrests had been made but
investigations continued.
This weekend saw the first round
of voter registration ahead of next year's national election take place.
Meanwhile, during an interview
with eNCA Police Minister Bheki Cele did
not commit to asserting a political motive behind Mkhize's murder.
He told the news station that he
had seen the chief in the area: "He strongly raised to me to say that he
suspects, or he is almost sure, that this is not a political killing."
"I asked him at a later
stage if there are suspicions beyond the politics that is suspected. Well, he
said he would be working with police, there are things that he raised with
me."
Cele also said that he encouraged
police that "when they do their work, they investigate the case rather
than investigating the case that has already been labelled."
"…Sometimes the
investigating officer gets intimidated because you might be investigating the
political killing of people that might be connected… and people can threaten
you," he said.