 

KZN authorities arrest 1 443 for lockdown offences

2020-04-02 17:11

Kaveel Singh

Roadblocks in KZN have contributed to the arrest of over 1 400 related to contravention of the national lockdown. The latest was in Shakas Head, north of Durban on Thursday. (Supplied: Department of Transport, Mbuyiselo Ndlovu)

A whopping 1 443 people have been arrested by KwaZulu-Natal authorities for contravening regulations during the national lockdown.

"I wish to commend our law enforcement agencies for arresting 1 443 people in the province since 27 March, which demonstrates that we are serious about clamping down on those who are contravening the regulations," Community Safety and Liaison MEC Bheki Ntuli said on Thursday.

He added the arrests related to "various offences and some offenders have been released on bail".

"We will continue to enforce the regulations to ensure the safety of our people and to stop the spread of the fatal coronavirus."

Ntuli said the authorities had stepped up raids and roadblocks across the province "as part of clamping down on lawlessness".

He attended a roadblock on the R102 in KwaDukuza, Durban, on Thursday that was set up to clamp down on various crimes, including overloading and the failure to adhere to lockdown regulations.

Ntuli, who was accompanied by police commissioner General Khombinkosi Jula, was present when a heavy police contingent raided taverns in Shakashead.

They checked if liquor vendors were adhering to the new regulations that were gazetted after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the coronavirus outbreak a national disaster.

Lockdown: Cape Town man allegedly stopped from going to chemist to get meds for sick son

In KwaDukuza, 33 people have been arrested since the lockdown was implemented, said Ntuli.

The arrests included people who failed to adhere to social-distancing measures and public transport operators who flouted the maximum loading capacity regulation.

Ntuli said law enforcement agencies were implementing a zero-tolerance policy against those contravening lockdown regulations.

"The police will continue to conduct multidisciplinary law enforcement operations, road safety awareness campaigns and education activations about the coronavirus in the province in order to ensure safety on our roads and to save the lives of people," he added.

