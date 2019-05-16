KZN beekeeper's kidnappers stung with six-year prison sentences

Three men have reportedly pleaded guilty to kidnapping Port Shepstone beekeeper Yzelle Greyling and two staffers during a fake call-out this month.

Greyling, who survived being driven around in the boot of a car during the ordeal, confirmed this on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the Port Shepstone Magistrate's Court sentenced the three men to an effective six years in jail, according to a report in the South Coast Herald.

The publication reported that Andre Breedt, 34, Alistair Grobbelaar, 47, and Lindani Raymond Mnguni, 28, had claimed to have been broke, and had accepted an offer by another person to kidnap somebody for ransom money.

Greyling was grabbed while travelling with two employees to remove bees near Umzumbe on May 3, on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast.

READ: Beekeeper back at work after kidnap ordeal: 'I don't want them to scare me'

The employees were tied up and left behind, while Greyling was tied up and stuffed into the boot of a car and driven around for hours.

The publication reported that the kidnappers had tried to back out of the crime at the last minute, but were threatened by the man who had organised it.

They eventually felt remorseful and Greyling was released.

They received five years for kidnapping Greyling, and four years for kidnapping her employees. Three years of the latter sentence were suspended for five years, so the three will go away for six years each.

The names of Greyling's employees were not immediately available.



