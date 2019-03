A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell from the third floor. (ER24)

A 10-year-old boy is in critical condition after he fell from the third floor of an apartment building in Pietermaritz Street in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

"It's not known how the boy managed to fall from the window, but his parents were on the scene when ER24 paramedics arrived at 16:45," ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said in a statement on Thursday.

The boy, who suffered multiple injuries, received advanced life support on the scene.

He has since been transported to Grey's Hospital for further treatment.