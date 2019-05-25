KZN cop arrested after killing on-duty colleague

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a police officer shot and killed his colleague on Friday.

The incident is believed to have happened at a police station near Nkandla where it is alleged that the 43-year-old officer was on duty and got into a misunderstanding with another who was off-duty, Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

"The off-duty police officer shot and killed his colleague. The suspect (30) was immediately arrested by police officers that were on duty," said Zwane.

The firearm used was confiscated and will be subjected to a ballistic test.

Zwane said the suspect will appear in the Nkandla Magistrate's Court on Monday for a charge of murder.

