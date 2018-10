A 38-year-old police officer killed his girlfriend and wounded her apparent lover and turned the gun on himself in Waterloo, KwaZulu-Natal, police have said.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the man allegedly tracked his girlfriend to another man's flat in the area at about 23:30 on Wednesday.

"A woman and a man were found dead at a flat. It is alleged another victim sustained gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital for medical attention," said Mbele.

Reaction Unit South Africa spokesperson Prem Balram said it was established that the off-duty policeman confronted his girlfriend, who attempted to flee.

"He drew a firearm and shot her in the head. He then proceeded to the upper level of the flat and fired several shots at the 'lover' (the other man), who jumped out of the window and sought assistance from neighbours. He was shot at least seven times," said Balram.

He said the policeman then shot himself in the head.

Both the policeman and the woman died at the scene. The other man was rushed to hospital, according to Balram.

Police are investigating the incident, Mbele added.

