 

KZN cop on the run after allegedly shooting man dead during argument

2019-10-27 15:56

Jenna Etheridge

(iStock)

(iStock)

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman is being sought after he allegedly gunned down a man during an argument in the early hours of Sunday morning, the  Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) said.

The suspect, based at Inanda police station, apparently argued with a 28-year-old man about a torch light while at a liquor outlet in Amaoti, around 04:00, said Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa.

"The argument led the constable to fetch his police-issued pistol from his vehicle. Upon returning, the constable fired five shots and injured the 28-year-old male," he said.

The injured man was taken to the clinic, where he was certified dead.

"The constable disappeared from the scene and he is still being sought for his actions," said Seisa.

Ipid's investigation was ongoing.

Seisa said they were concerned by the conduct of police officials, especially while off-duty.

"Some of them have a tendency of visiting public entertainment areas and /or liquor outlets whilst having access to the firearms. This should not be the case or practice as the firearm legislation is clear on how to manage and handle all firearms."

