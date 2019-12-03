KZN cop sentenced to 30 years for murder, robbery

A KwaZulu-Natal policeman has been sentenced to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of murder and robbery in the high court in Durban, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said on Tuesday.



Constable Austine Reynold was sentenced for a murder and three robberies he committed in January 2018.

NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said the offences took place when Reynold used his service pistol to "randomly rob people" in Umbilo.

"The accused entered the home of the first complainant, Ebuka Ezionwu, and robbed him at gunpoint of his money and cellphone. He then killed Okoli Chukwuebuka Emmanuel, who was also on the premises, and took his cellphone and cash."

Kara said while fleeing the scene, Reynold "bumped into the third complainant", Mandy Mbambo.

"He pointed the firearm at her and stole her money."

Kara added witness testimony that identified Reynolds as the perpetrator was key to the conviction.