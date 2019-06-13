 

KZN cop shot and killed, allegedly during domestic dispute

2019-06-13 11:36

Kaveel Singh

SA police. (Antonio Muchave, Gallo Images, Sowetan, file)

A man who allegedly shot and killed a KwaZulu-Natal police officer during a domestic dispute has been arrested and charged with murder, police said on Thursday.

The 26-year-old man, who cannot be named until he appears in court, is accused of murdering 33-year-old Constable Thandiwe Mavaneni.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said Mavaneni was shot and injured after the domestic dispute at her home in Mageba Road in Mpumalanga – a town outside Durban in KwaZulu-Natal - in the early hours of Wednesday.

"She sustained multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to hospital where she died on arrival. A case of murder was opened at the Mpumalanga police station for investigation. The suspect was immediately arrested and he will be charged for murder."

She said he was expected to appear in the Mpumalanga Magistrate's Court on Friday.

"A firearm was seized and will be subjected to ballistic tests. The deceased was stationed at Inchanga police station."

Mbele said police management in KZN extended condolences to Mavaneni's family and friends.

"Her death came as a shock to police officers at Inchanga and Mpumalanga police stations who were confronted with the gruesome incident."

