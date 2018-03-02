 

KZN cops kill wanted hijacker in shootout

2018-03-02 14:30

Kaveel Singh

Durban – A wanted hijacker, linked to a gang operating in the KwaMashu, Phoenix and Ntuzuma areas, was killed by KwaZulu-Natal's trio task team, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said the task team was in Ntuzuma on Thursday evening following up on intelligence reports when officers spotted a car driven by the suspect.

"Police attempted to stop the said vehicle but the driver fled the scene on foot towards nearby houses while shooting at police. The team gave chase and during an exchange of gunfire the suspect was fatally wounded. Two unlicensed firearms were recovered from his possession."

Zwane said another four people suspected to be part of the gang were arrested by the task team last week.

"This suspect was positively identified as wanted in a hijacking case that was reported at KwaMashu in December last year. An inquest docket was opened for further investigation and the firearms seized will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province."

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Major General Bheki Langa commended the police.

"We remain committed to eradicating crime and no wanted suspect will remain on the run forever," he said.  

Zwane appealed to motorists to take extra precaution when driving.

"Beware of any suspicious-looking persons or vehicle following your vehicle. Be vigilant when entering or leaving your premises. Avoid parking in isolated areas, especially at night, or socialising while sitting in your car while on the road or pavements."

