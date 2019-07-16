 

KZN councillor's child, 11, injured after apparent assassination attempt

2019-07-16 11:27

Kaveel Singh

An 11-year-old KZN child was injured when her family came under fire from unknown assailants. (Supplied: IPSS)

An 11-year-old KZN child was injured when her family came under fire from unknown assailants. (Supplied: IPSS)

An 11-year-old child was injured in the neck, apparently after four men attempted to assassinate her father on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast on Tuesday.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the father, a KwaDukuza IFP councillor, was travelling on the N2 freeway at around 07:00 when his family came under fire.

"They fired shots towards them and they sustained injuries. Circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated. Charges of attempted murder will be opened by KwaDukuza SAPS (SA Police Service)."

IPSS Medical Rescue paramedics on the scene said four men allegedly surrounded the vehicle and opened fire on them.

"They were lucky to escape with minor bullet wound grazes. They travelled to the nearby municipal offices where they were helped by police, advanced life support paramedics and escorted by police to a nearby hospital," IPSS Medical Rescue said in a statement.

An 11-year-old KZN child was injured when her fami

(Supplied: IPSS)

An 11-year-old KZN child was injured when her fami

(Supplied: IPSS)

durban  |  shootings  |  crime
