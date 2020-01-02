 

KZN Department of Health warns of fake advert

2020-01-02 17:56

Kaveel Singh

Fake ad offering employment at Ladysmith Provincial hospital. (Supplied)

Fake ad offering employment at Ladysmith Provincial hospital. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has warned the public that an advertisement for positions at Ladysmith Provincial Hospital is fake.

The fake advert claims to seek candidates for jobs such as general staff, kitchen staff, data capturers and enrolled nurses, department spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane said in a statement on Thursday.

"The department urges members of the public to avoid falling victims to such scams, and rather familiarise themselves with the recruitment processes."

He said the department only advertised its vacancies in "reputable newspapers, the Department of Public Service and Administration's website [dpsa.gov.za], and its own official website [kznhealth.gov.za], and occasionally on its official Facebook page".

Hlongwane said it would not request money in any printed advert or telephonically. "This would constitute bribery which is illegal."

He added adverts always have reference numbers. "The department also only receives physical job applications, not via email or fax."

Hlongwane encouraged the public to exercise caution.

"Verify all adverts circulating on social media with the above-mentioned sites, or telephone the department on 033 395 2111 to confirm the authenticity of posts."

Read more on:    durban  |  health news
NEXT ON NEWS24X

No chickenpox deaths at Methodist Church, but hygiene situation dire

2020-01-02 17:50

Inside News24

 
Matric Results

Matric Results are coming soon!

Notify me when results become available

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

/News
WATCH | Flowers line Melville street where 2 were killed in New Year's shooting
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kalk Bay 13:23 PM
Road name: Main Road

Eerste River 13:21 PM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto winner bags R197 000! 2020-01-01 21:25 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 