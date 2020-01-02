KZN Department of Health warns of fake advert

The Department of Health in KwaZulu-Natal has warned the public that an advertisement for positions at Ladysmith Provincial Hospital is fake.

The fake advert claims to seek candidates for jobs such as general staff, kitchen staff, data capturers and enrolled nurses, department spokesperson Agiza Hlongwane said in a statement on Thursday.

"The department urges members of the public to avoid falling victims to such scams, and rather familiarise themselves with the recruitment processes."

He said the department only advertised its vacancies in "reputable newspapers, the Department of Public Service and Administration's website [dpsa.gov.za], and its own official website [kznhealth.gov.za], and occasionally on its official Facebook page".

Hlongwane said it would not request money in any printed advert or telephonically. "This would constitute bribery which is illegal."

He added adverts always have reference numbers. "The department also only receives physical job applications, not via email or fax."

Hlongwane encouraged the public to exercise caution.

"Verify all adverts circulating on social media with the above-mentioned sites, or telephone the department on 033 395 2111 to confirm the authenticity of posts."