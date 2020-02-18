 

KZN disaster teams on high alert ahead of heavy rains

2020-02-18 15:30

Kaveel Singh

Stormy weather. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

Disaster management teams in KwaZulu-Natal have been placed on standby as heavy rains are expected in the eThekwini Metro and other parts of the province.

Weather watches have indicated a high possibility of heavy rain, which could lead to flooding and reduced visibility, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs MEC Sipho Hlomuka said on Tuesday.

"We have placed our teams on alert, as inclement weather conditions continue to pose a serious risk to residents in our province. Our teams are monitoring areas that are prone to flooding and will be able to respond to emergencies," he said.

The South African Weather Service said there was a high possibility of heavy rains in the Harry Gwala, Ugu, uMgungundlovu, Ilembe and King Cetshwayo districts, as well as the eThekwini metro.

"We are appealing to residents to exercise great caution and to remain vigilant at all times, as the threat posed to human life by heavy rains is increasing. We also call upon parents to ensure that pupils utilise safe routes to get to school," he said.

The province suffered a number of natural disasters between October and December last year, and at least 16 people were killed due to inclement weather conditions.

In late November, News24 reported that 13 houses and some schools had been damaged in the Ulundi area when a tornado swept through.

The tornado was the second one in less than 24 hours to hit the province, after another struck Utrecht.

Earlier that month, a tornado-ravaged eMpolweni, in New Hanover, claimed two lives and displaced hundreds, while another was sighted in Bergville days later.

