 

KZN driver bust doing 236km/h in his VW Golf

2019-06-24 11:14

Kaveel Singh

Police car. (Photo: Getty/Gallo Images)

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested after caught clocking 236km/h in his VW Golf 6, Transport, Community Safety and Liaison MEC Mxolisi Kaunda said on Monday.

Kaunda commended the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) for arresting the 34-year-old on the N2 near Mandeni on Sunday.

"The 34 year-old male, who is currently being detained at Gingindlovu Police Station, is facing three charges of speeding, drinking and driving, as well as failing to stop. He is expected to appear in court tomorrow," he said in a statement.

Kaunda praised the RTI officers for chasing down and arresting the man, saying he could have killed innocent people on the road.

"Early this year, we issued a clear directive to our law enforcement officers to clamp down on speeding, as well as drinking and driving. So far, I am pleased that our operations are yielding positive results."

He said the latest arrest would also send a strong message to other road users that KwaZulu-Natal was a zero tolerance province.

"Anyone who breaks the law in this province will spend time in jail. Therefore, let us all abide by the rules of the road so that we can save lives," said Kaunda.

