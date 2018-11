A man and a woman from KwaZulu-Natal have been sentenced to life imprisonment after admitting to murdering a teenager for body parts.

The High Court in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday heard how Sibusiso Phumlani Ngidi, 34, and Khanyisile Khusi, 46, killed Mxolisi Langazana, 17, in May 2017.

Both accused and the victim lived in Nkothaneni, near Margate, and knew each other.

In their plea statements, Ngidi said he was a traditional healer and that Khusi was his assistant. Ngidi said another healer told him that he should kill a person if he wanted to increase his healing powers.

On the day of the murder, Langazana had come for a consultation. He drank heavily with Ngidi and Khusi.

"They then strangled him and chopped off his head. They buried his body and dug it up a few months later to dismember it," NPA spokesperson Natasha Kara said.

Kara said some of the dug up parts were ground up while the rest were placed in a pot.

Ngidi was arrested while moving the body parts.

In aggravation of sentence, advocate Mbongeni Mthembu, for the State, described the accused as "pure evil and demonic".

He said the deceased was killed in cold blood and it was a planned and premeditated act.