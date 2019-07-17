 

KZN ex-councillor linked to child pornography ring

2019-07-17 15:00

Chelsea Pieterse

Man behind bars. (Photo: Getty images/Gallo Images)

Man behind bars. (Photo: Getty images/Gallo Images)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

A former Camperdown councillor has appeared in court in connection with allegations of being in possession of child pornography.

According to sources, the man could be linked to an international child pornography ring.

He was arrested after he was allegedly found sharing indecent images of children online.

Police on Tuesday confirmed that the U.S. Homeland Security is involved in the investigation.

The man, who is well-known in the community and whose identity is known to The Witness, cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charge in court.

He is a prominent member of the Camperdown community and is a married man.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara on Tuesday confirmed he had appeared in court on Friday and was released on bail pending further investigations.

He is due to appear again in late August.

According to their home page online, the Department of Homeland Security exists to secure the U.S. “from the many threats we face”.

They have more than 240 000 employees in jobs that range from aviation, border security and emergency response to cybersecurity analysts and chemical facility inspectors.

“Our duties are wide-ranging, and our goal is clear — keeping America safe.”


Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  child pornography
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Police asked to cut R6bn from budget: SONA dream at risk, says Sithole

42 minutes ago

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
Traffic Alerts
No Daily Lotto jackpot winners tonight 2019-07-16 21:22 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 