KZN ex-councillor linked to child pornography ring

A former Camperdown councillor has appeared in court in connection with allegations of being in possession of child pornography.

According to sources, the man could be linked to an international child pornography ring.

He was arrested after he was allegedly found sharing indecent images of children online.

Police on Tuesday confirmed that the U.S. Homeland Security is involved in the investigation.

The man, who is well-known in the community and whose identity is known to The Witness, cannot be named as he has not yet pleaded to the charge in court.

He is a prominent member of the Camperdown community and is a married man.

KwaZulu-Natal National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Natasha Kara on Tuesday confirmed he had appeared in court on Friday and was released on bail pending further investigations.

He is due to appear again in late August.

According to their home page online, the Department of Homeland Security exists to secure the U.S. “from the many threats we face”.

They have more than 240 000 employees in jobs that range from aviation, border security and emergency response to cybersecurity analysts and chemical facility inspectors.

“Our duties are wide-ranging, and our goal is clear — keeping America safe.”