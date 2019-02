A factory worker is in a stable condition after sustaining serious injuries when his hand got stuck in a conveyor belt at his workplace in Uvongo, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst told News24 the emergency services operator got a call at 11:48 on Thursday morning reporting an industrial incident at a quarry in Uvongo, on the province's South Coast.

"Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male factory worker got his hand caught in a conveyor belt," Herbst said.

"The patient sustained traumatic injuries of the hand and was assessed on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and, once stabilised, was transported to hospital for further treatment."

Herbst told News24 that the man had been operated on for several hours, and was in stable condition on Friday.