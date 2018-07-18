 

KZN fees protest leader's trial resumes

2018-07-18 07:42

Jenna Etheridge and Kaveel Singh

Bonginkosi Khanyile (Kaveel Singh)

Bonginkosi Khanyile (Kaveel Singh)

The trial of Bonginkosi Khanyile, the controversial leading figure in KwaZulu-Natal's Fees Must Fall movement, is expected to resume in the Durban Regional Court on Wednesday.

A 40-minute video that purportedly captured violence during the Fees Must Fall protest in 2016 will apparently be screened in the court on Wednesday as part of evidence against him.

Khanyile graduated this year with a Bachelor of Technology in Public Management at the Durban University of Technology (DUT) after his suspension from the institution.

He faces a string of charges, including inciting public violence, the possession of explosives, the contravention of the Gatherings Act, possession of a dangerous weapon, failure to comply with police orders, common assault and hindering traffic.

The majority of these relate to his leadership during protest action at DUT on September 27, 2016.

On Tuesday, Warrant Officer Shaun Robins, a police videographer who works out of the public order policing division in Marianhill, testified that he captured the violence on video.

"They pulled the main gate closed behind them and started pelting us with stones. There appeared to be building rubble and bricks that they threw at us. They were also using slingshots to attack police."

Khanyile was previously denied bail on several occasions and was only released after he took the case to the Constitutional Court.


