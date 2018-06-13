 

KZN girl, allegedly raped by stepfather, taken to place of safety

2018-06-13 15:22

Mxolisi Mngadi

Reaction Unit members re-arrest a Verulam man who fled from hospital after being arrested for allegedly holding his 10-year-old stepdaughter captive and raping her. (Supplied)

Reaction Unit members re-arrest a Verulam man who fled from hospital after being arrested for allegedly holding his 10-year-old stepdaughter captive and raping her. (Supplied)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The 10-year-old Verulam girl, who was allegedly raped by her stepfather for the past five years, has been taken to a place of safety, the KwaZulu-Natal Department of Social Development said on Wednesday.

Spokesperson Vukani Mbhele told News24 that the girl would receive "psychosocial support".

Ngidi said this meant she would be given mental, emotional, social and spiritual support to help her reintegrate into society.

KwaZulu-Natal police told News24 via email that the man was set to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court on Thursday after he was arrested on Tuesday.

He is being detained at the Verulam police station and is facing a rape charge.

READ: KZN man allegedly held 10-year-old stepdaughter captive and raped her

Ngidi said the department was also planning to take the girl back to school once she was "rehabilitated".

"Obviously once we have established that she is responding positively to her therapy, and that she has been fully rehabilitated, we will make sure that she is enrolled at school. According to the South African Constitution, every child has a right to go to school," he said.

The girl had allegedly been raped by her stepfather since her mother's death five years ago.

According to private security company Reaction Unit South Africa, the stepdad had allegedly sealed all the windows in their home and held her captive in the house while he was at work.

He also allegedly did not enrol her in school, so that she would not tell anyone about the rapes and abuse, RUSA's Vinod Singh said.

News24 reported on Tuesday that sex toys, lingerie and pornographic material were strewn around the stepfather, who had been severely assaulted by the Verulam community on Monday as a result of the allegations.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    durban  |  crime

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Nelson Mandela Bay municipality finally passes its budget after 4th attempt

2018-06-13 14:06

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Woman saves baby thrown from car after collision
Traffic Alerts
PowerBall and PowerBall Plus results Tuesday, June 12 2018-06-12 21:04 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 