 

KZN govt allocates R66m budget for Zulu monarch

2019-07-25 22:40

Kamva Somdyala

King Goodwill Zwelithini. (Jabulani Langa, Daily Sun, file)

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala confirmed on Thursday that King Goodwill Zwelithini's budget for the 2019/2020 financial year will be to the tune of just over R66m.

The official figure of R66 719 000 for the royal household was announced by Zikalala during his budget policy speech in the KZN provincial legislature.

"The Zulu king serves as a symbol of unity and continues to be a custodian of Zulu culture," he said.

Reacting to the allocation, opposition parties in the legislature had differing views.

The IFP welcomed the allocation, emphasising the importance of the royal household.

"More money should be injected into the royal household and traditional structures to support them," IFP MPL Velenkosini Hlabisa told IOL.

The news site said the DA leader in the province, Zwakele Mncwango, had questioned the relevance of the royal household.

"We have allocated R66m to his majesty and R19m the trust. Why are we spending money on a trust that is not functioning?" 

According to EWN, Zikalala said a revenue-generating plan for the royal household was in the pipeline and would be implemented in the next financial year.

In his policy vote, Zikalala also touched on issues plaguing the province from corruption and youth unemployment to the dilapidated state of municipalities.

