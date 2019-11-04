 

KZN health MEC demands answers after nurse raped in hospital's consulting rooms

2019-11-04 21:58

Sesona Ngqakamba

Gender based violence continues to be a scourge in South Africa. (Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas)

KwaZulu-Natal Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu has demanded answers from Nkonjeni Hospital's management in Mahlabathini and a contracted security company after a nurse was raped in the hospital's consulting rooms on Sunday.

It is alleged that an unknown suspect walked onto the hospital's premises at around 17:00 pretending to seek medical assistance. He then proceeded to the internal clinic's consulting room and overpowered the nurse, before raping her, Simelane-Zulu said.

By the time the police had arrived, the suspect had already fled.

Now, Simelane-Zulu is demanding answers as to how the suspect had made his way into the hospital and how he managed to flee without being detected.

"I am extremely outraged and completely shocked and concerned that a nurse who left her home to provide care and hope to the sick could end up being sexually violated in the workplace in such a horrendous way. The act itself is grossly disgraceful and inhumane."

She added that security management at the hospital was now a concern.

Simelane-Zulu has requested a report from the hospital, security management and district detailing how the incident could occur under their watch.

"Therefore, I want [to] know what is going to be done to prevent a recurrence of such an incident, so that our staff can rest assured that they are safe."

She has directed that the nurse be given all the clinical and psychological support she needs, saying: "It really is the least we [the department] can do."

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said a case of rape is being investigated, with the suspect still at large.

Read more on:    nomagugu simelane-zulu  |  durban  |  crime  |  rape
