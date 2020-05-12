KZN horror crash that killed 7: 'Car could have been shot at'

Seven people died in an accident on the M2 in Durban on Tuesday morning. (Twitter/@TrafficSA)

A preliminary investigation into the accident on the N2 near Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, that claimed the lives of seven people and critically injured another on Tuesday morning, has taken a sinister twist as a bullet entry was found on the vehicle.

Captain Raj Rooplal of the Durban Accident Combating Unit told eNCA that the car could possibly have been shot at.

"Our initial investigation indicated that there may have been human error involved in the accident, but we've since established that there is a bullet entry into the vehicle with bullet debris still in the rear light section of the vehicle. So it's taking a different direction in terms of the investigation."

Rooplal said a forensic investigation was ongoing.

Accident

No other vehicles were involved in the accident. "A single vehicle somehow lost control and rolled, coming to rest on its side."

McKenzie said multiple ambulance services arrived on the scene to find the eight people trapped inside the wreckage.

They were removed using the jaws of life, but only one person survived the accident and was rushed to hospital.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula sent his condolences to the bereaved and wished the injured a full recovery.

- Compiled by Riaan Grobler