An inmate awaiting trial allegedly shot and killed another inmate and injured four others at Isipingo police station in Durban.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said that it would investigate how the inmate was taken into custody while in possession of a firearm.

"It's alleged that on November 3, 2018, an awaiting trial inmate was taken into custody without being searched and while in custody produced his firearm and shot another inmate dead," IPID spokesperson Moses Dlamini said.

"The shooter was in turn shot and wounded by a police officer. Four other awaiting trial inmates were shot and taken for medical attention."

A docket of murder and attempted murder has been opened against the inmate with the firearm. He is in a stable condition in hospital.

Two inmates awaiting trial escaped from police custody during the incident.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter