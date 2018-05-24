 

KZN killings: Ramaphosa calls for unity

2018-05-24 13:03

Kaveel Singh

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his inaugural State of the Nation Address. (Ruvan Boshoff, AFP, file)

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his inaugural State of the Nation Address. (Ruvan Boshoff, AFP, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

While remaining optimistic about the progress and development of South Africa's economy, President Cyril Ramaphosa on Thursday denounced the ongoing political bloodshed in KwaZulu-Natal.

Speaking at the 20th African Renaissance Annual Festival at the International Convention Centre in Durban, Ramaphosa took the opportunity to address the continuing violence.

In recent weeks, a spate of killings have left three politicians dead.

READ KZN political killings: Witness intimidation part of 'enormous challenges' encountered in probe

On Tuesday, the local leader of the shack dwellers movement, Abahlali baseMjondolo, was brazenly shot and killed at his home.

Ramaphosa said that if former president Nelson Mandela were alive, he would have rejected what is going on.

"This dream that Madiba had, a dream of unity, was not only for Africa, but also for our own country. He also had that dream for KZN. If Madiba were alive today he would say: 'I dream of the realisation of unity of our people here in KZN.'

"He would have spoken very vocally and loudly about some of the expressions of disagreements that manifests itself in the killing of each other when we disagree."

Expropriation of land

Ramaphosa said that Mandela would have called for discussions.

"Madiba would have said unity is underpinned by dialogue and consensus building. Instead of killing each other, we rather build unity that we so need here in KZN. Madiba would have said the killings of one another should have come to an end. I stand here today and say the killings in this province must come to an end."

He said that peace was the only solution for the tumultuous province.

"When we find a way to sit down and discuss what makes us differ, then we will find peace and a way to develop our province and indeed our country."

Ramaphosa also touched on the ANC policy of radical economic transformation, insisting that the expropriation of land was a vital part of development.

He said the apartheid system had designed the economy and had used resources to "serve the interests of the minority".

Ramaphosa said that land had been utilised to advance the interests of the minority, and that 87% of land had been set aside for less than 10% of the people, while the majority were allocated just 13%.

"This is what we have had to deal with, and will deal with. We will better utilise the resources of our country. We must distribute land to our people by expropriating and distributing it to the majority of our people."

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    cyril ramaphosa  |  durban  |  political killings  |  land expropriation

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Godfrey Lebeya appointed as new Hawks boss

2018-05-24 12:15

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at angry Parkwood land protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 23 2018-05-23 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 