The 43-year-old man accused of raping his 10-year-old stepdaughter at least 900 times is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate's Court in KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Last week, the case was postponed after the court heard that the psychologist's report on the child and DNA analysis report had not been completed.

It is alleged that the accused raped the child from 2013 to 2018.

He is charged with rape, sexual grooming of children and exposure or display of or causing exposure or display of child pornography or pornography to children.

Charges also include assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm, compelling or causing children to witness sexual acts and child abuse or deliberate neglect of a child.

The man was severely beaten by Verulam residents on June 11 after the allegations of rape emerged. The child's mother died five years ago.