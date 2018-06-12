KZN man allegedly held 10-year-old stepdaughter captive and raped her

Lingerie, pornographic material and sex toys were strewn around a beaten 43-year-old man who had been severely assaulted by the Verulam community, KwaZulu-Natal on Monday after it had been alleged that he had been raping his stepdaughter for five years.

Members of the community took the law into their own hands and confronted the suspect when he returned home from work.

"When he attempted to flee, he was surrounded and severely assaulted. Residents entered his home and found several sex toys, lingerie and pornographic videos. The child admitted that the sex toys were used on her," SAPS Reaction Unit South Africa operations operational manager Vinod Singh.

READ: Rape allegation against creche worker withdrawn because 2-year-old child 'too young to testify'

Reaction Unit South Africa members were alerted to the area after a neighbour found used condoms in the suspect's home.

After questioning the little girl, it was alleged that she was being raped by her stepfather since her mother's death five years ago.

"He had sealed all the windows in their home and held her captive in the house while he was at work. He also did not enrol her in school so that she would not tell anyone about the rape and abuse she was going through."



Singh added that the suspect had allegedly asked his stepdaughter to sleep with other men to subsidise his income as a mechanic.

The man is currently being detained at the Verulam police station.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter