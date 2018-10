What To Read Next

A man has been arrested after he was allegedly caught having sex with a cat in Buffelsdraai, near Verulam in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday.

Spokesperson for private security company Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), Prem Balram, said the owner of the pet called the company at around 14:00 and reported the incident.

"The woman had walked to his residence to investigate the screams of her pet when she found the naked man holding the cat by [its] rear legs and penetrating the animal," Balram alleged.

"Officers entered the home and found the man dressing. His pants was covered in cat hair," he added.

He said the SPCA was contacted.