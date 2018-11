What To Read Next

A KwaZulu-Natal man has been arrested for the murder and alleged sexual assault of his stepdaughter, provincial police said on Saturday.

The suspect is expected in the Hlabisa Magistrate's Court on Monday, a month after he fled and was apprehended while hiding in Buxedene, Nongoma.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, a two-year-old child was assaulted with a wooden stick "because she had messed herself" on October 14.

"She was then taken to the private mortuary and the employees were informed the child could not breathe. During the examination, it was discovered that she was fatally assaulted and had been sexually assaulted."

A case of murder had been opened for investigation which resulted in the 29-year-old suspect's arrest.

In a separate incident, a 37-year-old man has been arrested for his wife's murder in Hibberdene.

He is alleged to have shot her in Leisuredene on November 7, Mbhele said.

"She sustained gunshots wounds to the head. The suspect reported the matter to the police, claiming that the deceased was shot by two unknown males.

"Intensive police investigation linked him to the murder."

Mbhele said the man will be charged and is expected to appear in the Umzumbe Magistrate's Court soon.