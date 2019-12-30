KZN man arrested for murder moments before tying the knot

A man was arrested on a murder charge moments before tying the knot in Sundumbili, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Monday.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in multiple taxi-related murder cases committed in Mandeni and surrounding areas.

"The team proceeded to a house at Gcotsheni in Sundumbili, where they spotted a group of people chanting and singing inside the rondavel. When they approached the rondavel they were met by a hail of bullets," said Brigadier Jay Naicker.

When the police approached the rondavel, a shootout ensued resulting in two suspects being arrested, while the 37-year-old fled.

Naicker said the suspects were found in possession of two revolvers with 16 rounds of ammunition. They were detained for being in the possession of illegal of firearms and ammunition.

"The team returned to the same homestead in the evening and found the suspect, who fled the scene in the morning, busy at his wedding ceremony and about to take his wedding vows."

He was then placed under arrest. He is also allegedly linked to a murder in Mandeni in June 2019.

The suspect is due to appear at the Nyoni Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.