Lambo the Maltese poodle being treated by medics. (Supplied)

A man in his 20 sustained moderate injuries after he was attacked by a pit bull terrier that escaped from a property on Marine Drive in the Bluff, KwaZulu-Natal, on Thursday evening around 18:00.

Rescue Care Paramedics arrived on the scene to find the man had sustained dog bites to his upper body, operations director Garrith Jamieson said in a statement.

"He was stabilised on the scene by advanced life support paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.

"While on the scene, paramedics were asked to assist with the man's Maltese poodle called Lambo that was also attacked."

Advanced life-support paramedic Ceron Meadows and medic Rowan Scandroglio treated and dressed the dog, according to Jamieson.

"The gentleman was walking his dog when the pit bull escaped from a yard and attacked him and his dog."

Jamieson said the SAPS were on the scene and would be investigating further.

