 

KZN man bust for R140k worth of heroin

2019-11-02 12:12

Nicole McCain

Police have confiscated 7100 heroin capsules. Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal Natal police have arrested a man for the possession of 7100 capsules of heroin.

The bust came during an intelligence-driven operation, which was carried out by Chatsworth police on Table Mountain Road in Shallcross.

Police confiscated the heroin – estimated to be worth around R142 000 - as well as three cellphones on the premises.

The accused is due to appear at the Chatsworth Magistrates Court for dealing in drugs. Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant General Khombinkosi Jula said operations at “drug hotspots” will continue.

He added that police were encouraged by the daily tip-offs received from the public.

Read more on:    durban  |  chatsworth  |  crime
