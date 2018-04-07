KZN man gets 15 years for raping fellow prison inmate

A KwaZulu-Natal prisoner who threatened a fellow inmate with a sharpened toothbrush and then raped him received 15 years imprisonment at the Empangeni Regional Court, police said on Saturday.

Sibusiso Thokozani Manqele, 39, raped a 24-year-old inmate in May 2017, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said.

"The victim was inside his prison cell in a prison in Empangeni when the accused left his prison cell, entered the victim’s cell and threatened to stab him with a sharpened toothbrush then raped him. The victim reported the incident to a prison warder," she said.

Mbhele said Empangeni police were alerted about the incident and a case of rape was opened.

"The accused was immediately charged with rape and taken to court. He was then trialed and successfully prosecuted. He was convicted and sentenced to 15 years imprisonment. This proves that there is justice in this country to anyone who has been a victim of crime regardless of who you are."

She added that the sentence would "send a message to others who think that they can get away with crimes committed whilst in custody".