KZN man gets life in prison for burning his girlfriend to death

The Mtunzini High Court in KwaZulu-Natal has convicted and sentenced 32-year-old Siyabonga Buthelezi to life imprisonment for the murder of his girlfriend, Nompumelelo Mthembu, in 2018.

Buthelezi was handed a further six years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The first incident took place on February 2 last year in the Nkunzana area in Nongoma, north of Durban, with the second attack taking place on May 1.

"The accused was sentenced on (Tuesday) April 23, after the judge heard how he violently attacked and killed the victim last year," KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said.

According to Zwane, the two were involved in an argument, after which, it is alleged that Buthelezi attacked Mthembu "by severely assaulting her after accusing her of cheating on him".

After his initial arrest and subsequent release on bail, police say Buthelezi attacked his girlfriend again, this time burning her to death at a local river.

"On May 1, Mthembu was at a local river in Nongoma when she was followed by Buthelezi. The accused burnt her to death using a tyre and petrol," said Zwane.

According to police, the accused then fled to Mpumalanga but, due to sharp intelligence work by detectives, he was traced and arrested in July and taken back to KwaZulu-Natal to stand trial.

Meanwhile, police in the province are requesting public assistance in tracking down two men believed to have been part of a break-in at a local business on Queen Nandi Drive.

A case of house-breaking was opened at Greenwood Park police station. Police are appealing to anyone who may have information about the suspects’ whereabouts to contact Detective Warrant Officer Ramdhin on 031 512 2410/067 022 7376 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.