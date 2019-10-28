 

KZN man’s life on hold after discovering he is married to his mom

2019-10-28 13:01

Mbalenhle Zuma

Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Photo: Getty Images/Gallo Images

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four years ago Sandile Mkhize found out he was married to his mother, and his life has been on hold ever since.

The 38-year-old from Adams Mission, near Durban, was gearing up to get married when the Department of Home Affairs told him he couldn't because he was already legally married to his mother, Zandile Mkhize, Isolezwe reported.

Yet his mother is married to his father, Siphiwo Mkhize.

Sandile had to postpone his own wedding because of the error. Tragically, the woman Sandile was engaged to died in August last year before they could marry and the mix-up hadn't been resolved yet.

The provincial home affairs manager, Cyril Mncwabe, told DRUM they had the Mkhize family's documents and hoped to find a solution to the issue soon.

"This situation is very uncommon. I am following up on the issue and with the help of the department, we will get to the bottom of this and see that the man is assisted."

Sandile's parents got married on November 11, 1994. At that time, Sandile was just 14 years old and too young to legally get married. Yet, according to home affairs' records, he married his mother on November 12, 1994.

"There are two marriage certificates. It is my parents' marriage certificate and the one where I'm supposedly married to my mother," Sandile told Isolezwe. 

"This whole thing has really taken its toll on my life," Sandile added, saying his inability to marry the woman he loved was only one of the issues the mix-up has caused.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Cape Town cop injured, man killed during shootout near Muizenberg water slides

2019-10-28 13:42

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Zondo commission: Focus back on Vrede dairy farm project
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Goodwood 15:49 PM
Road name: N7 Southbound

Southbound
Table View 15:48 PM
Road name: Marine Drive Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One player strikes it big with R200k 2019-10-27 21:28 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 