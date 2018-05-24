 

KZN mayor, 2 others arrested for alleged assassination plot against municipal speaker

2018-05-24 11:42

Iavan Pijoos

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

The 31-year-old mayor of the Endumeni local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal and two others have been arrested for allegedly attempting to assassinate the municipal speaker.

The mayor and his co-accused, aged 36 and 38, are expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said they were arrested in a "pre-dawn raid" by the political task team with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit (NIU).

Mhlongo said this was after the team intercepted information of a plot to allegedly assassinate the municipal speaker.

"The three suspects – the mayor, a councillor and a hitman – allegedly planned an assassination plot against the speaker, who is alleged to be an obstacle in the awarding of a tender.

"It is understood the speaker allegedly suspected undue influence and possible corruption in the process."

They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    pietermaritzburg  |  politics  |  crime  |  local government

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Hawks not ruling out syndicate in late night Joburg attempted cash-in-transit heist

2018-05-24 09:22

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: Police fire rubber bullets at angry Parkwood land protesters
Traffic Alerts
Lotto results for Wednesday, May 23 2018-05-23 21:02 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 