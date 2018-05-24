KZN mayor, 2 others arrested for alleged assassination plot against municipal speaker

What To Read Next

The 31-year-old mayor of the Endumeni local municipality in KwaZulu-Natal and two others have been arrested for allegedly attempting to assassinate the municipal speaker.

The mayor and his co-accused, aged 36 and 38, are expected to appear in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

Captain Simphiwe Mhlongo said they were arrested in a "pre-dawn raid" by the political task team with the assistance of the National Intervention Unit (NIU).

Mhlongo said this was after the team intercepted information of a plot to allegedly assassinate the municipal speaker.

"The three suspects – the mayor, a councillor and a hitman – allegedly planned an assassination plot against the speaker, who is alleged to be an obstacle in the awarding of a tender.

"It is understood the speaker allegedly suspected undue influence and possible corruption in the process."

They are charged with conspiracy to commit murder and other related charges.

