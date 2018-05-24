 

KZN mayor and 2 others in the dock for alleged plot to kill a colleague

2018-05-24 17:33

Kaveel Singh

Magistrate's Court. (Duncan Alfreds, News24, file)

A KwaZulu-Natal mayor and two alleged accomplices have found themselves on the wrong side of the law after they ended up in the dock for allegations that they were in a plot to murder a fellow party member.

IFP-led Endumeni Local Municipality Mayor Siboniso Richard Mbatha, councillor Mthembeni Majola and alleged hitman Xolani Makhathini appeared in the Estcourt Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The Hawks arrested the men during pre-dawn raids for allegedly plotting to kill Mbatha's colleague, Endumeni Municipality Speaker Winfreda Mbatha-Makhathini.

The men are to return to court on May 31 for a formal bail application.

Mbatha-Makhathini told News24 that she was alerted about a plot against her life last Wednesday when the Hawks asked her to her to attend a meeting at the Dundee police station.

READ: This is not the first attempt on my life - KZN municipal speaker

"They came with a letter from the high court, saying there was a plot to kill me. My threat analysis was done by Crime Intelligence. They came with a report to say I was in danger. My security was beefed up. I waited for police to do their work. Fortunately, they did, and they have made arrests."

Meanwhile, the IFP meanwhile distanced itself from the allegations.

"As a matter of principle, we categorically state that as the IFP, we abhor any act of using violence to resolve whatever issues the people may have," IFP deputy national spokesperson Joshua Mazibuko said.

Mazibuko added that, while they were aware that "we are talking about allegations for now", the party was concerned that it implicated a leader "who is supposed to be exemplary".

He said the party had begun internal processes "towards understanding what happened, with a view to taking appropriate steps".

In addition, he said that they applauded police for acting swiftly.

In recent weeks, a spate of killings has left three politicians dead in the province.

In an address at the 20th African Renaissance Annual Festival on Thursday at the International Convention Centre in Durban, President Cyril Ramaphosa called for unity in KwaZulu-Natal to address the ongoing bloodshed.

