 

KZN mayor arrested for death of Sindiso Magaqa expected back in his office

2019-03-18 17:18

Kaveel Singh

Sindiso Magaqa. (City Press)

Sindiso Magaqa. (City Press)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

It will be business as usual for the KwaZulu-Natal mayor who was arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of former ANC Youth League secretary general Sindiso Magaqa, the Harry Gwala District Municipality said on Monday.

Spokesperson Ndabezitha Tenza said Mayor Mluleki Ndobe - who is third on the ANC's provincial list - is scheduled to visit various infrastructure projects in the next few weeks as part of the monitoring and evaluation strategy of the municipality.

He would do this in his capacity as mayor, Tenza said.

"He will be leading a delegation of political leadership and management of the municipality. All events and activities of the municipality will proceed as planned."

Ndobe, who is still in police custody, is expected to appear in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

Tenza said that "as a law-abiding institution" the municipality would allow the law to take its course.

READ: ANC KZN confirms Harry Gwala mayor 'picked up' in connection with Sindiso Magaqa's murder

"The principle of innocent until proven guilty prevails."

He assured the community of Harry Gwala that the municipality would continue with its mandate of ensuring service delivery to all its citizens. He called on the community not to make "pre-judgements before the processes have been finalised".

Magaqa died in hospital in September 2017, about two months after he was shot in Umzimkhulu. One man, Sibusiso Ncengwa, was arrested almost a year to the day of Magaqa's death in the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Hospital.

At the time of his death, Magaqa was a councillor in Umzimkhulu, which falls under the Harry Gwala municipality.

Soon after Magaqa died, ANC KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Sihle Zikalala said he was concerned about the violence in the Harry Gwala region.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    sindiso magaqa  |  durban  |  political killings  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

9 arrested in connection with Krugersdorp hospital mob attack

2019-03-18 17:02

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: More than 120 people die after cyclone hits Mozambique, Zimbabwe
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Durbanville 18:25 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

Milnerton 18:23 PM
Road name: LOAD SHEDDING

More traffic reports
2 Daily Lotto players richer after Sunday's draw 2019-03-17 21:40 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 