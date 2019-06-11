 

KZN MEC 'shocked' after teacher gunned down at school south of Durban

2019-06-11 14:08

Kwazi Mshengu. (Jabulani Langa, Gallo Images, Daily Sun, file)

KwaZulu-Natal Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu says he is "shocked" and in "disbelief" after hearing the news that a teacher was killed at a school in Folweni, south of Durban.

Sboniso Nyawose, 48, was shot dead on Tuesday morning at Masuku Primary School in Folweni.

"The deceased was allegedly shot dead by two random people who had gained unauthorised access to the school premises. This is besides the fact that the school does have a security guard officially employed by the Department of Education.

"[This is] the most painful news I have had to deal with since assuming office," Mshengu said on Tuesday, having been appointed to Premier Sihle Zikalala's new Cabinet last week.

"On behalf of the entire education fraternity, I wish to send heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of Mr Nyawose."

Mshengu called on authorities to apprehend the perpetrators responsible for "this barbaric and heartless act".

The department would be visiting the family later on Tuesday.

Earlier on Tuesday, Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said Nyawose was shot in the head and abdomen by an unknown person while walking down a school passage at the time.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the shooting occurred at 09:00.

"The victim was declared dead at the scene. The circumstances surrounding the incident are being investigated."

Read more on:    durban  |  crime
