KZN mom 'ecstatic' after missing baby found unharmed

The KwaZulu-Natal mother of the three-month-old baby boy who was abducted from her arms while they were asleep at her home says she is "ecstatic" that her son has been found unharmed.

The boy had been missing for more than a month.

"He is now well and healthy and I'm also well and healthy," Vuyisile Simamane, 21, told News24 on Tuesday.

Police said Simamane's baby Luyanda had not been in a good state when he was found in a house on Phungula Street in Lamontville, Durban, on Thursday last week. He was then admitted to hospital.

A man and a woman have since been arrested.

Luyanda was abducted from Simamane's arms on June 2, after she fell asleep with him at about 22:00.

Simamane, from Mnamfu in Mthwalume on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal, said she woke up the next day to find that her son was gone.

She said they had been discharged from hospital on Monday.

"Police found him in Lamontville on Thursday. He was hospitalised immediately after, and I had to stay with him in hospital until we were discharged on Monday," said Simamane.

Simamane, who had also previously been admitted to GJ Crooks Hospital in Scottburgh for depression, said she was discharged from hospital on Thursday.

"I was discharged on the same day he arrived in hospital, but I couldn’t leave as I had to go and stay with him in the baby's section until we were discharged," she said.

She previously told News24 that she had suspected her cousin and his girlfriend, who had been visiting her house at the time, as the alleged culprits behind the abduction.

She said they had all watched TV before going to sleep.

Simamane said, when she woke up the next morning at about 06:30, her baby, cousin and his girlfriend were nowhere to be found.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane said a 21-year-old man and a 16-year-old girl had been arrested for kidnapping.

The 16-year-old was arrested at Lamontville on Monday, but was released into the custody of her parents, he said.

"She appeared today (Tuesday) in the Umzumbe Magistrate's Court and the case was remanded to 16 July," said Zwane.

He said the man had made his second court appearance at the same court on Monday following his arrest on Thursday.

"His case was remanded to 16 July for bail application," Zwane said.

