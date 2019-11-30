 

KZN 'most wanted' criminal siblings arrested in Gauteng

2019-11-30 14:34

Kaveel Singh

(iStock)

(iStock)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Two siblings who were considered "most wanted" in KwaZulu-Natal are both in police custody on a string of charges for violent crimes, police said on Saturday.

The siblings, aged 34 and 38, have been linked to a string of murder and attempted murder cases, which were committed at the KwaMashu hostel and surrounding areas, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

He said following intensive investigations, the siblings were arrested in Gauteng where they were hiding out.

"The first suspect, 34, was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition and was nabbed during [a] court appearance in Cleveland. The second suspect was arrested at his hideout in Denver Hostel," Naicker said.

He said they would both appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on December 2.

Triple murder, taxi killings

Naicker added that police investigations revealed the siblings are linked to a triple murder in Inanda, which took place at Ngoqokazi in February.

They were also sought regarding a murder at the intersection of Ntombela and Musa roads in KwaMashu on August 20.

"Taxi driver Sphelele Magwaza, 26, and his friend were attacked and shot during that incident. Police found the body of Magwaza in the taxi with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and his friend was injured and was taken to hospital for medical attention."

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the detectives for the arrests.

"We are focusing on repeat offenders and during our festive season operations we are going to ensure that wanted suspects are not allowed to roam freely. We are appealing to citizens to report those that they know are wanted so that they may be removed from society and kept behind bars where they belong," he said.


Read more on:    durban  |  crime
NEXT ON NEWS24X

DA says IEC must explain how Senkubuge was voted into Tshwane council

2019-11-30 13:16

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town store's staff jive to warm up before Black Friday rush
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Sun Valley 09:35 AM
Road name: CONGESTION

Oudtshoorn 07:48 AM
Road name: N12

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One jackpot winner on Friday 2019-11-29 21:30 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 