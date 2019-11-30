KZN 'most wanted' criminal siblings arrested in Gauteng

Two
siblings who were considered "most wanted" in KwaZulu-Natal are both
in police custody on a string of charges for violent crimes, police said on
Saturday.
The siblings, aged 34 and 38,
have been linked to a string of murder and attempted murder cases, which were
committed at the KwaMashu hostel and surrounding areas, police spokesperson
Brigadier Jay Naicker said.
He said following intensive
investigations, the siblings were arrested in Gauteng where they were hiding
out.
"The first suspect, 34, was
arrested for illegal possession of ammunition and was nabbed during [a] court
appearance in Cleveland. The second suspect was arrested at his hideout in
Denver Hostel," Naicker said.
He said they would both appear in
the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on December 2.
Triple murder, taxi killings
Naicker added that police
investigations revealed the siblings are linked to a triple murder in Inanda, which
took place at Ngoqokazi in February.
They were also sought regarding a
murder at the intersection of Ntombela and Musa roads in KwaMashu on August 20.
"Taxi driver Sphelele
Magwaza, 26, and his friend were attacked and shot during that incident. Police
found the body of Magwaza in the taxi with multiple gunshot wounds to the body
and his friend was injured and was taken to hospital for medical attention."
Provincial commissioner
Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the detectives for the arrests.
"We are focusing on repeat
offenders and during our festive season operations we are going to ensure that
wanted suspects are not allowed to roam freely. We are appealing to citizens to
report those that they know are wanted so that they may be removed from society
and kept behind bars where they belong," he said.