KZN 'most wanted' criminal siblings arrested in Gauteng

Two siblings who were considered "most wanted" in KwaZulu-Natal are both in police custody on a string of charges for violent crimes, police said on Saturday.

The siblings, aged 34 and 38, have been linked to a string of murder and attempted murder cases, which were committed at the KwaMashu hostel and surrounding areas, police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said.

He said following intensive investigations, the siblings were arrested in Gauteng where they were hiding out.

"The first suspect, 34, was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition and was nabbed during [a] court appearance in Cleveland. The second suspect was arrested at his hideout in Denver Hostel," Naicker said.

He said they would both appear in the Ntuzuma Magistrate's Court on December 2.

Triple murder, taxi killings

Naicker added that police investigations revealed the siblings are linked to a triple murder in Inanda, which took place at Ngoqokazi in February.

They were also sought regarding a murder at the intersection of Ntombela and Musa roads in KwaMashu on August 20.

"Taxi driver Sphelele Magwaza, 26, and his friend were attacked and shot during that incident. Police found the body of Magwaza in the taxi with multiple gunshot wounds to the body and his friend was injured and was taken to hospital for medical attention."

Provincial commissioner Lieutenant-General Khombinkosi Jula commended the detectives for the arrests.

"We are focusing on repeat offenders and during our festive season operations we are going to ensure that wanted suspects are not allowed to roam freely. We are appealing to citizens to report those that they know are wanted so that they may be removed from society and kept behind bars where they belong," he said.



