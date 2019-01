A KwaZulu-Natal woman has been charged for attempted murder and child abandonment after cries from her little one could be heard by a neighbour on New Year's Eve.

The 30-year-old woman was arrested in Georgedale, police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said on Saturday.



She said police were alerted after an elderly woman who lived near the home of the suspect heard crying.

"Police found a new-born baby [by itself] in the home. It was taken to hospital for medical attention. Further investigations were conducted and police found small bones in the area."

Mbele said the bones were taken for DNA analysis to ascertain if they were human.

"The suspect was located at her boyfriend’s place of residence where she had her luggage packed with intention to leave the area. She was immediately arrested and she will be charged for attempted murder and child abandonment."

