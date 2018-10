What To Read Next

A mother and daughter were both shot dead on Sunday morning, allegedly by the daughter's ex-boyfriend who accosted them at their home in the Fairbreeze area in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed.

"The boyfriend came in the early hours of the morning… They tried to close the door of the house but he fired shots," said Colonel Thembeka Mbhele.

The shooter then fled the scene.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesperson Paul Herbst said that when paramedics arrived on the scene, "it was established that a mother and her daughter had both sustained fatal injuries from gunshot wounds".

Mbhele said the slain mother was 53 and her daughter was 33.

Police are still searching for the shooter.