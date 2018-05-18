 

KZN mother full of praise for Stanger hospital after giving birth to triplets

2018-05-18 22:49

News24 Reporter

Owethu Macebo with her babies. (Supplied)

A 31-year-old mother, who gave birth to triplets on Wednesday at Stanger Hospital in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), commended the hospital staff who took care of her and her babies.

Owethu Macebo from Darnall in iLembe district had been at the hospital for a month before she gave birth to three baby boys 33 weeks into her pregnancy, the KZN department of health said in a statement.

She underwent a caesarean section and gave birth to three boys named Esakhe, Wenzile and Ibonile, weighing 1.75kg, 1.7kg and 1.5kg, respectively. The successful operation lasted nearly an hour.

"I'm very grateful to everyone who helped me deliver. Even at the maternity ward, where I've been for a whole month, I've had a very good stay. I'm very thankful," said Macebo, whose family has a history of twins.

According to doctors, had the pregnancy entered its 34th week, it would have placed her at high risk because of challenges with the slow growth rate of her triplets.

Dr Mpilo Zimu, 30, who led the obstetric, neonatal and anaesthetics team that delivered the triplets, said it was a good experience. It was the first set of triplets that he'd ever delivered. 

One of the best neonatal care units

He was assisted by paediatrician specialists Dr Heloise Goodfellow, Dr Victor Olujobi and Dr Nalisu Mazubane.

"It was my first time delivering triplets. It was a good experience, but it wasn't different from any other caesarean section. The only difference was the number of babies that were coming out. In terms of your approach and steps, it was no different from any other caesar," said Zimu.

"I would like to say congratulations to the team and to the consultants for making a decision to deliver on time.

"It was a successful operation and the mother is fine. I did check up on her this morning."

KwaZulu-Natal health MEC Sibongiseni Dhlomo congratulated the Stanger Hospital team for successfully delivering the triplets whose birth came a month early.

"To be born with a [low birth] weight, and early in life like that, at a hospital with the best facilities is another thing that is wonderful. We are confident, in fact certain, that these triplets will do well at Stanger Hospital, because this facility has one of the best neonatal care units." 

durban  |  health

